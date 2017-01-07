Construction of new Thailand-Myanmar friendship bridge to be fully completed in September

TAK,(NNT) – The construction of a new Thailand-Myanmar friendship bridge is now 92 percent completed and expected to be fully finished in September.

The director of the Fourth Highway Office (Tak) said the construction of the new Thailand-Myanmar friendship bridge in Tak province to connect Mae Sot with Myanmar’s Myawaddy is now 92 percent completed while a local road leading to the bridge is now 52 percent completed.

He confirmed the construction of the friendship bridge is expected to be fully completed within September 2017.

The bridge will alleviate traffic congestion on the first friendship bridge which mainly accommodates cargo trucks and become part of the expanded Tak Special Economic Zone designed to promote cross-border trading.