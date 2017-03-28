Construction of funeral pyre to progress as planned in spite of summer storms

BANGKOK,(NNT) – The Fine Arts Department has revealed that the construction team is now installing the gable of the royal funeral pyre, with plans of completing the phase before the Songkran Festival this year.

Director-General of the Fine Arts Department Anandha Chuchoti spoke during a ceremony to commemorate 106 years of the agency’s establishment, revealing that other components of the structure, such as the pedestal to encase the royal urn will also be erected shortly. Meanwhile, the construction team has also begun laying the foundations of the pavilion as well as the framing of other elements of the funeral pyre.

Anandha expressed his confidence that the project will progress as planned in spite of summer storms, although the upcoming rainy season could cause delays to the decorations to be made to the erected structures.