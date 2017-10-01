Construction of crematorium replicas progressing

Bangkok – Provinces across the country are making progress on the construction of royal crematorium replicas, as the funeral of His Majesty the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej approaches.

In Bangkok, construction of the cremation flower arches at Siriraj Hospital and Wat Traimit Withayaram Worawihan is entering the final stages. The arches feature large images of His Majesty King Rama IX, as well as tiered umbrellas and flower offerings.

People will be able to lay cremation flowers at Siriraj Hospital in two periods, from 9:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. and from 6.30 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. The flowers will then be sent to Wat Amarintharam Worawiharn to be included in the royal cremation ceremony.

In the Northeast, Nakhon Ratchasima Governor Wichian Chantaranothai has observed the decoration of the royal crematorium replica. The replica is 60 percent complete and is expected to finish by October 15. The number of attendees is expected to top 50,000.

In Samut Prakan province, Governor Chatchai Uthaipan has presided over the sanctification of the golden, tiered umbrellas of the royal crematorium replica in front of city hall. The project is 75 percent complete, with landscaping to commence shortly.