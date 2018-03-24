Construction of Bangkok-Chiang Mai high speed rail project to start in 2020

Bangkok – Construction of the Bangkok-Chiang Mai high speed rail project will get underway in 2020, according to Transport Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith.

During a Sustainable Energy & Technology Asia 2018 seminar, he said the project will be constructed in two phases, beginning in 2020. The Thai government is working with their Japanese counterparts on the northern high speed rail route between Bangkok and Pitsanulok in the first phase, and between Pitsanulok and Chiang Mai in the second phase.

He said Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has recently delivered results of a feasibility study on the project’s first phase, which will be reviewed by the Ministry of Transport before forwarding it to the cabinet in April. The construction design and investment mode are yet to be negotiated with Japan.

The feasibility study for the project’s second phase will take place immediately after the presentation of the first-phase study to ensure seamlessness of the project, with the design and investment mode expected to be finalized in 2018-2019.

The government is taking steps to promote sustainable development of the country’s infrastructure by focusing on energy-efficient rail transport along with intelligent urban planning to cut down commuting times.