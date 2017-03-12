Conflict of interest causes social divide, say politicians

BANGKOK,(NNT) – Four political parties have agreed that conflict of interest among politicians is the cause of the social divide in Thailand.

Spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense, Maj Gen Kongcheep Tantravanich said this week that the government-appointed reconciliation committee had recently summoned four political parties for discussions. The four parties are the New Democratic Party; For the Future Party; Ruam Pattana Chart Thai Party, and the Thinkakhao Party.

The spokesperson said that the four parties had agreed that reconciliation requires an extended period of time, is not something that can be achieved overnight, and that the conflict of interest between politicians had led to social segregation. If left unresolved, the conflict will grow bigger and deeper.

In the meantime, Air Vice Marshal Rangsan Yaowarat, the assistant spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense, has commented that the nationwide reconciliation forums have been going smoothly. The next forums will take place on March 15th and 17th. The two sessions will be joined by the United Front of Democracy Against Dictatorship and the People’s Democratic Reform Committee.