Community Enterprise Fair 2018 underway at Queen Sirikit Convention Center

Bangkok – The Department of Agricultural Extension is hosting the Community Enterprise Fair 2018 at Bangkok’s Queen Sirikit Convention Center to allow local manufacturers to meet their consumer market.

At the fair, visitors can find farm and handmade goods from 270 community enterprises across the nation. In addition to quality products, the event features an exhibition of outstanding farm produce, a discussion forum, and career training.

Thailand’s Permanent Secretary to the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives, Lertviroj Kowattana said today community enterprises play an important role in promoting economic growth and creating jobs for the locals.

There are currently more than 85,000 community enterprises and 1.4 million members nationwide. Last year, they generated 25 billion baht in revenue.

Lertviroj said the fair would make community products more popular among consumers.

Total revenue earnt by community enterprises is expected to increase by 5% this year, according to Lertviroj.

The Community Enterprise Fair continues until this Sunday.