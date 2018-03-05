Common ticket system to be ready this year

Bangkok – The Office of Transport and Traffic Policy and Planning has confirmed its plan to launch a common ticket system this year.

Officers have submitted a management plan for the common ticket, called the spider web card to the committee in charge.

The spider web card will be useable on public buses run by the Bangkok Mass Transit Authority by June, the Airport Rail Link by August and the BTS Skytrain and the subway service by November.

Agencies in charge are preparing to discuss ways to install the ticketing system that best supports transport connectivity.