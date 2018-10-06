Committee approves four megaprojects for EEC

Bangkok – The Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) policy committee has approved in principle four infrastructure projects. The projects will be presented to the Cabinet mid-October, in order to draft a prospectus for private investment.

The meeting chaired by the Prime Minister approved projects consisting of the U-Tapao Airport development project valued at 290 billion baht, the U-Tapao aircraft maintenance and repair center project valued at 15.88 billion baht, the third phase of Laem Chabang Port expansion project valued at 114 billion baht, and the third phase of the Map Ta Phut Port expansion project valued at 55.4 billion baht. The prospectus documents of the projects are expected to be released in the middle of the month.

The committee previously approved a high-speed railway project connecting three airports in the area. In total, the five projects are expected to generate economic returns of over 800 billion baht, consisting of 400 billion in financial returns and 40,000 jobs per year.

The committee also acknowledged the proposal by the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society on the Smart Park Thailand project in Si Racha district that will serve as a digital hub in the region.