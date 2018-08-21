Commissioners voice readiness for general election

Bangkok – The new members of the Election Commission (EC) have spoken of their readiness to organize a general election, which they say will most likely happen early next year.

EC Chairman Ittiporn Boonprakong says a general election should be held on 24rd February 2019 in accordance with the government’s roadmap. The EC has entered the second stage of discussions regarding the election of members of parliament and senators. The main issues include the process of examining the qualifications of political party members.

EC deputy secretary-general Dudsadee Pornsuksawat says the lack of fact-finding personnel caused by an insufficient budget has forced the EC to rely on other agencies for help, such as the Internal Security Operations Command (ISOC) and police.

The EC deputy secretary-general disclosed that the EC’s provincial investigative bodies have been keeping track of the activities of political groups and are collecting information for use in complaint investigations.