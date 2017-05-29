Commerce Ministry pushes for fruit sales online

BANGKOK – The Ministry of Commerce has been prepared to launch fruit sales online, expecting it to become a direct medium between consumers and farmers.

Deputy Commerce Minister Sonthirat Sonthijirawong disclosed that the Offline 2 Online @ Chanthaburi project will help increase the distribution channels of fruit for entrepreneurs with the use of technology on www.eastfruit.org.

He said that Chanthaburi has been chosen for the pilot project because it is well-known among foreigners and recognized globally and the province is adjacent to Cambodia.

The website will provide consumers with information on the average price of each kind of fruit to prevent confusion.