Commerce Ministry projects inflation at 1.5-2% amid recovering economy

BANGKOK,(NNT) – The Commerce Ministry projects inflation in Thailand at a range of 1.5 percent and 2 percent this year, higher than last year’s average of 0.19 percent.

Trade Police and Strategy Office Deputy Director Phimchanok Waunkhorphorn disclosed that December’s inflation rate of 1.13 percent, marking a 25-month high. Major factors pushing up inflation include a rise in global crude oil prices and increasing prices of goods and services in line with higher fuel prices.

Inflation this year is expected to increase on the back of a recovery in household income together with higher agricultural income and the government’s stimulus measures to support household spending. Thailand’s economy this year is expected to expand by 3 – 3.5 percent. Dubai crude oil price is expected between 45-55 US dollars per barrel.

Meanwhile, the Thai baht is expected to hover between 35.5 – 37.5 baht per US dollar.