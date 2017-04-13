Commerce Ministry to inspect firm operating illegally

BANGKOK,(NNT) – The Ministry of Commerce is stepping up measures against companies that operate out of bounds, without informing the Department of Business Development (DBD).

According to Deputy Commerce Minister Sonthirat Sonthijirawong, legally registered companies must inform authorities of the scope of its business. Should a company wish to adjust its operations, it must consult the DBD and receive a permit from relevant governmental units, in accordance with the law.

The Deputy Commerce Minister stressed that companies who fail to adhere to the business code are committing fraud and will be prosecuted. He warned that the government is intensifying its inspections of registered companies, in order to prevent them from operating beyond the declared scope of their business.