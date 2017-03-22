Commerce Ministry to boost exports in three months

BANGKOK,(NNT)-The Ministry of Commerce has developed a 3-month export plan to promote Thai products in ASEAN, China, India and Russia.

Commerce Minister, Apiradee Tantaraporn said the plan is focused on penetrating a market in every targeted country in a proactive manner before the end of May. After ASEAN, the Ministry of Commerce will execute its marketing plan for Thai products in China, India, Russia and other independent states.

Thai entrepreneurs will also be invited to seek business partnerships with their foreign counterparts overseas, to further promote the export of Thai products.

Furthermore, Thai manufacturers will be encouraged to develop products that are more innovative as they will have more value among foreign consumers. Small and medium enterprises will also be urged to use the internet to sell their products or do so through thaitrade.com.