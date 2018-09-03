Commerce Minister checks Blue Flag operations in Nakhon Si Thammarat

Nakhon Si Thammarat, 2nd September 2018 — The Minister of Commerce has visited the southern province of Nakhon Si Thammarat to follow up on the progress of the Blue Flag shop project.

Commerce Minister Sontirat Sontijirawong, led a team to Nakhon Si Thammarat on Saturday, and made a stop at Srinya Karn Kha shop in Tambon Chaimontri in Muang District, where officials from the Nakhon Si Thammarat City Hall and related provincial offices as well as the owners of the shop waited to welcome him on the visit.

Mr. Sontirat then inspected displays of around 1,000 types of goods, which had been supplied by local farmers and producers.

Ms. Sirinya Pleojit, an owner of the shop, said that her husband and she jointly opened the business over seven years ago as a two-unit shop before the size doubled.

She added that her participation in the Blue Flag project and the installation of the government-owned EDC machine have boosted sales to between 250,000 and 300,000 baht per month.