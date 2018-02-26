Commerce Min targets 6.5% export growth in ASEAN market

Bangkok, 25th February 2018 – The Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP) has set a target of 6.5% growth for Thai exports to members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

To achieve its growth target, the DITP under the supervision of the Ministry of Commerce will form a network of business owners, state enterprises, and governmental agencies that will play a significant role in the promotion of Thai exports to ASEAN nations.

The department’s strategies include encouraging Thai investors to partner with ASEAN investors, promoting Thai cultural products in the ASEAN market, setting up a distribution center for crops and construction materials in Myanmar, and helping Thai SMEs connect with the rest of ASEAN.

Factors that Thai businesses have to monitor, according to the DITP, are the economic policies of Indonesia, the Philippines and Vietnam, the role of China in the ASEAN bloc, general elections in Malaysia in March and Cambodia in July, and the opening of border crossings.