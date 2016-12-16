Commemorative postcards ready to be delivered to people end of this month

Seven million people who have registered to receive the commemorative postcards of the beloved King Bhumibol Adulyadej will get the cards delivered to their homes by Thailand Post beginning end of this month.

The commemorative postcard depicts the image of His Majesty in the Air Force commander-in-chief uniform.

Thailand Post has prepared 9,999,999 postcards for delivery to people who register to receive the commemorative cards.

Thailand Post president Samorn Terdthammapiboon said that the commemorative postcard depicts the image of HM King Bhumibol Adulyadej in a stamp-like border on an A5 size postcard on the left side, while the right side carries a verse expressing sorrow on the passing of His late Majesty.

A 1-baht stamp at the top right depicts HM King Bhumibol in his full Air Force commander-in-chief uniform.

It will be the last stamp series produced in the reign of His late Majesty.

The postcard is stamped with a seal date of October 13, 2016, the day when His late Majesty had passed away.

Over 500 volunteers have signed up to start packing the postcards and expected to complete the packaging by the end of December, she said.

After that the postcards will be sent out to post offices nationwide to be delivered to over 7 million registered applicants via express mail or EMS.

All of the postcards at expected to be delivered to all applicants by January 20, 2017 and that everyone who has registered will each receive only one postcard.