Colder weather forecast in North, strong winds in South

Bangkok – The Meteorological Department (TMD) has forecast colder weather in the northern regions and high tides in the sea in the southern part of the country from now until 15 January.

TMD Director-General Wanchai Sakudomchai said a high pressure prevailing over the upper part of the country is causing the temperatures to drop markedly.

The southern region meanwhile will see more rain with high tides in the sea, strong winds and possible flashfloods. Villagers are advised to be aware of possible dangers and fishermen with small boats to not sail out to sea.

The temperature is expected to rise after 15 January, before dropping again towards the end of the month.