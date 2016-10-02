Cold spell is coming, signalling the start of tourism season in North

Cold spell from China is now flowing down to blanket Thailand’s northern region with some provinces started to experience the colder weather.

The arrival of the cold wind was evident when morning fogs getting thicker with visibility said to be less than 15 metres in some provinces in the north where floodings have just wreaked extensive havoc on farmlands and residential areas.

The unusual thick fog signals the upcoming cold season for this year and also the start of the tourism season in the northern tourist destinations.

Motorists are warned of thick fog and poor visibility while driving on roads in the northern region.

Although several northern provinces still faced rain and flood but weathermen said the rainy season for the north will soon end and overall temperature will gradually drop.

They said that at the moment there would be rain alternate with cold weather until the middle of October when the cold wind would arrive.

The cold season would come early this year and stay long and continually when compare with the previous year.

However, the level of cold would be the same and the peak would be before New Year period. The plain in the northern region could see temperature lower than 10 degree Celcius.

The Northern Meteorological Office in Chiang Mai said the temperature is likely to be lower than 10 degree Celsius.

However, on the top of Doi Inthanon could be lower than five degrees Celsius or nearly zero. The frost could be occurred.

At Doi Inthanon, the country’s famous tourist destination of Chiang Mai, the temperature has dropped to single digit for almost a week.

The lower temperature has caused beautiful mist of fog and sea of cloud, signaling that the weather is changing into cold season.

The morning temperature stands at average 8 degree Celsius.

The temperature has dropped below 10 degree Celsius for almost a week and the indigenous flowers of the mountain began to sprout.

Now the winter flower or Fuchsia has blossomed to welcome the cold weather. The buds of Azalea, moss and fern along the Ang Ka natural education route which soaks full water from rain, could now be seen.

This is the charm of Doi Inthanon that attracts visitors from 600,000 people to more than 800,000 travelers this year.