Cloudseeding operations increase water reserves

BANGKOK,(NNT) – The Department of Royal Rainmaking and Agricultural Aviation has revealed that it has conducted more than 450 cloud-seeding flights over the past month, generating precipitation in 45 provinces to alleviate drought and smog.

Director-General of the Department of Royal Rainmaking and Agricultural Aviation Surasee Kittimonton reported that his department has conducted 454 cloud-seeding operations from March 3rd until April 1st. The operations generated precipitation in 45 provinces, augmenting water supplies nationwide by 74.62 million cubic meters. These operations have focused on replenishing reservoirs across the country for household consumption and agricultural activities. These reservoirs also release water to preserve downstream ecosystems and prevent saltwater intrusion.

The department has integrated their work with the Royal Irrigation Department to provide consistent water management. The Royal Rainmaking Department has called on the public to help conserve water during the dry season.

Meanwhile, the Pollution Control Department has reported on the haze situation in the upper parts of Thailand. The department has found that particulate matter concentrations have fallen within acceptable safety standards across all highland provinces. Air quality is expected to continue improving across all areas, thanks to recent tropical storms. However, the department urges all local authorities to remain vigilant against burning activities and has called for cooperation from the general public.