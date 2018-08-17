Cloud seeding operation needed to ease drought in certain provinces

Sa Kaeo – The Department of Royal Rainmaking and Agricultural Aviation has launched cloud seeding operations to bring rain to Uthai Thani and Sa Kaeo provinces to ease drought.

In Sa Kaeo, three sub-districts including Thap Lad, Thap Sadej and Ta Phraya have reportedly seen low precipitation this year. The artificial rainmaking operation, which began on August 11, has succeeded in bringing rain to 70% of the area.

In Uthai Thani, rice farmers are advised to seek assistance from village heads should there be a need for cloud seeding. With only 35% of its capacity, Thap Sa Lap Reservoir can now supply water to fewer farmlands.