Clearer overview for EEC projects

BANGKOK – Eastern Economic Corridor projects now have a clearer overview under which industrial sector will receive an increased support towards Thailand 4.0 goal.

Industry Minister Uttama Savanayana said the Ministry of Industry (MOI) which is approaching its 76th anniversary has aimed to push forward the Thailand 4.0 goal to bring about concrete outcomes from varied projects, namely the promotion of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), the promotion of targeted industries, the enhancement of productivity in Thai economy, and the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC).

The MOI has named 10 industries as key industries to push forward national development towards the Thailand 4.0 goal, while business owners should adjust their businesses accordingly to the changing behavior of customers.

The Industry Minister has added the EEC development plan now has a clearer outlook with infrastructure upgrade plans in place, including the improvement of roads, rails, ports, and industrial estates. The MOI expects to see 1.5 trillion baht worth of investment from private companies and the government in the first 5 years, 40 billion of which being investments in new cities, 50 billion for industrial investments, and the remaining for infrastructure developments.

The MOI will determine and follow up on progress in those key industries and the development of infrastructure to support further investment.