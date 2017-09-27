Citizens invited to attend event celebrating 100th anniversary of Thai flag

Bangkok – The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) will organize activities on Thai National Flag Day, marking the centennial anniversary of the Thai flag on September 28.

Orchestras of all four military branches will perform in front of the Government House, with the national anthem sung by officials from government agencies, state enterprises, and the private sector. Thai National Flag Day will be celebrated on September 28 to commemorate His Majesty King Rama VI’s decision to commission design of the current Thai flag.

Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha will chair the ceremony starting at 8 a.m. The Government House is also holding an exhibition on the history of the Thai flag.