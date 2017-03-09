Citizens continue to flock to exhibition on HM the late King

BANGKOK,(NNT) – Citizens have continued to flock to view the Yen Sira Phroh Phra Boriban exhibition in appreciation of His Majesty the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

Citizens from across the country have continued to visit the exhibition set up to celebrate 70 years of His Majesty the late King’s reign. The event, set up on Sanam Luang, is divided into 5 areas; Grace of the Land, the Righteous King, the Great King, the Heart of the Thai People and the 89, which is collections of 89 photos and stories of His Majesty the late King’s works. Visitors have paid the most attention to the Righteous King area, which displays King Rama IX’s royal projects on a large screen.

Visitors can enter the exhibition from 7AM to 7PM daily but are asked to dress in mourning attire. They are also asked not to touch any of the objects on display.

Organizers have reported average visitation to the exhibition is 4,000 people per day. They are now adding more guides and speakers to accommodate the large crowds.