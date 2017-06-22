Citi expects global economic growth to continue this year

BANGKOK – Citibank’s biennial analysis on the global economy has concluded that economic growth will continue into the second half of the year.

Citi’s Regional Head Adviser on Wealth Management Adrian Weiss revealed that its analysts expect the global economy this year to expand by 3%, up from last year’s 2.6%.

Global financial markets have risen by approximately 10.5%. Much of the growth occurred in new markets, where equity prices have increased by up to 17%. Citi is also optimistic about the European market, due to its strong fundamentals.

Retail Banking Head at Citi Thailand Don Charnsupharindr echoed those sentiments, but advised investors to diversify their portfolios to minimize the impact of volatility.