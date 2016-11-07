Chonburi residents pay tribute to the King

CHONBURI – Residents of Chonburi province gathered to pay tribute to His Majesty the King Bhumibol Adulyadej at the provincial city hall over the weekend.

Chonburi Governor Pakarathorn Tianchai presided over a tribute ceremony for His Majesty, which was attended by many local residents. They gathered to form the Thai number nine and a heart shape, while singing the royal anthem in remembrance of the late King of Thailand.

The beloved monarch visited Chonburi seven times during his reign to meet locals and carried out his work there from 1954 to 1976. Several royal projects to improve soil quality and conserve water had also been implemented in the province.

The projects include the construction of Khlong Luang Rachalothorn Reservoir, which has been supplying water to more than 44,000 rai of homes and farmland for many years, as well as a soil protection project around Wat Yansangwararam to name a few. Chonburi residents vowed to apply the late King’s teachings to their lives and to promote prosperity in the Thai society.