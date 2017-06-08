Chonburi Province holds exhibition to mark student cooperatives day

CHONBURI – Chonburi province has organized student cooperative activities to commemorate Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn.

Speaking at the event held at Wat Sutthawat School in Bang Lamung district, the head of the Provincial Cooperatives Office said that on June 7th, 1991, Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn tasked the Cooperative Promotion Department with organizing cooperative learning programs for border patrol schools.

The Princess decreed that training in organizational management at a young age would acclimate people to organized work. Her Royal Highness reasoned that those who work alone do not have the sufficient capital, labor, or the expertise to undertake larger projects. The organization of people into cooperatives will make this possible.

The Cooperative Promotion Department therefore supported student cooperative programs in border patrol school as well as other schools and declared June 7th as Student Cooperative Day to honor both His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej and Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn for their contributions to cooperatives development. The program incorporates philosophies of unity in schools to encourage cooperation and generosity, which will lead to productivity and a higher quality of life.

Today’s event features exhibitions on cooperatives in schools, learning material on student cooperatives, cooperative activities, and an essay competition at the secondary school level on the ideal cooperative.