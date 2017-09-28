Chonburi-Pattaya motorway to apply toll early next year

Chonburi – The Department of Highways has advised it will begin applying a closed system toll collection on the Chonburi-Pattaya motorway from early next year.

Department of Highways Director-General Thanin Somboon announced Wednesday the implementation of the toll, which will render the entire stretch of the Bangkok-Pattaya motorway as part of a closed system, with toll collection stations at all entry points.

The toll station network will be launched alongside the installation of the Intelligence Transportation System (ITS), which aims to help manage traffic flows and improve service quality and safety measures for highway motorists. The system, which commenced on the Chonburi-Pattaya motorway in late 2016, is now 90 percent complete and will be online in early 2018.

Once implemented, the Chonburi-Pattaya motorway will have five toll collecting stations. Motorists who don’t wish to use the highway to avoid paying tolls can do so by using two parallel roads alongside the motorway. For more information, call the 24hr Hotline 1586 and press 7.