Chonburi to host Air Race 1 World Cup Thailand

CHONBURI – The Sports Authority of Thailand, part of the Ministry of Tourism and Sport, will host the Air Race 1 World Cup at U-Tapao Naval Air Base on the 17th – 19th of November.

Minister of Tourism and Sports, Kobkarn Wattanavrangkul recalled that last year Thailand became the first country in the history of the Asia Pacific region to hold a pylon air race, when it held a test event in preparation for the full World Cup of Air Racing this year, which is also part of the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of ASEAN.

Air Race 1 has been growing dramatically year on year and it is the only international air race which sees aircraft racing each other at the same time. Air Race 1 is the international level of the sport known for 70 years as Formula One air racing. It is true air racing in which eight planes race directly against each other at speeds of 450 kilometers per hour, each trying to cross the finish line first after eight laps around a tight five-kilometer circuit at just 10 meters above the ground.

The aircraft involved in the races, referred to in the sport as Formula One airplanes, are the only class of aircraft built specifically for racing – and for racing fast! This highly competitive sport is rapidly growing into a mainstream popular series that is the ultimate test of both pilot and machine.

Minister Kobkarn said sport is in the hearts all Thais and the passion for top level motor sport is exemplified by the nation’s new commitment to hosting the Air Race 1 World Cup. She added that, as a leading global tourist destination, Thailand is always striving for interesting ways to attract new visitors and this event will help the Kingdom distinguish itself as an ever-active innovator.

The Tourism and Sports Minister estimates that Air Race 1 willl attract at least 500,000 spectators.