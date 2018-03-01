Chonburi brings senior citizens and disabled children to winter festival

Bangkok – Chonburi has organized a program to bring senior citizens and disabled children to Bangkok’s ‘Love and Warmth at Winter’s End Festival’.

Chonburi Governor Pakkratorn Teainchai led chief district officers, elderly citizens, and children from the Karunyawet Home For the Disabled to the ongoing winter festival. Commissioned by His Majesty King Rama X, the festival is taking place from February 8 to March 11 to showcase traditional values.

Attendants are encouraged to wear traditional Thai attire from different eras when visiting the well-decorated festival which is filled with different types of flowers.

The winter festival in front of Dusit Palace and Sanam Sua Pa features exhibitions of the lifework of Their Majesties King Rama V and King Rama IX, cultural performances, showcases of the traditional Thai way of life, and various shops.