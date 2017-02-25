Chocolate company apologizes to artist

A chocolate company has apologized to national artist Chalermchai Kositpipat and made 500,000 baht in donation to a school for the blind as compensation for copyright violation.

Mr Sawet Sawetsompob, senior director of Sino-Pacific Trading (Thailand) Limited, personally approached Mr Chalermchai Thursday afternoon to offer his apology to the wellknown national artist after the latter told the media that the producer of a chocolate products used the image of Wat Rong Khun, his creation in Chiang Rai, on the chocolate packaging without his permission.

The artist alleged that such an act amounting to copyright violation.

Mr Sawet was reported to have told Chalermchai the company was totally unaware that it was violating the artist’s right as it just wanted to promote Thai culture in its chocolate products.

Instead of taking the case to the court to demand compensation, Chalermchai suggested the company to make donations to a school for the blinds in Mae Sai district.

It was reported that the company also recalled all the products bearing the temple’s image in their packages for destruction.