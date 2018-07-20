Chinese nationals arrested in Phuket for operating fake call center

Phuket – Thai and Chinese police have arrested 22 Chinese, two Thais and one Myanmar national in Phuket province for allegedly duping people and committing electronic fraud.

The alleged fraudsters were apprehended in Kathu district where they rented a house, a hotel room and a condominium to use as fake call centers to commit a crime in China. Among those arrested, five Chinese people had reportedly overstayed their visas while a Myanmar national had stayed in Thailand illegally.

The police seized 8 laptops, 4 Wi-Fi-routers, 150 mobile phones, 4 iPads, 135 credit cards, 6 ATM cards, a brand new Mercedez Benz CLA 200 sedan and cash worth more than 13 million baht.

The Deputy Commissioner of the Tourist Police Bureau, Pol. Maj. Gen. Surachet Hakpan, in his capacity as Chief of the Command Center for Telephone and Electronic Fraud Prevention, revealed that police in the Chinese province of Jilin had sought assistance from Thailand to help find the perpetrators after learning of their whereabouts.