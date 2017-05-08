Chinese entrepreneurs showing interest in EEC

BANGKOK – Chinese businessmen from 60 leading companies in China are scheduled to arrive in Thailand to observe and study the development of the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC).

Industry Minister Uttama Savanayana revealed that a group of prominent businessmen from Hong Kong and Shanghai will be in Thailand to sign a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Office of Commission of EEC Development.

The group to be led by representatives from the Hong Kong Trade Development Council and the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office of the State Council will conduct a joint study and establish future cooperation with Thailand to promote the EEC.

They will also attend a seminar on investment strategy, said Uttama, adding that these businessmen are particularly interested in investing in the development of airports, seaports, railway system, and a waste treatment plant in the EEC.