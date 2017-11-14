Child allowance to increase to 600 baht in 2018

Bangkok – The Social Security Office (SSO), under the Ministry of Labour, said the monthly allowance for each child of workers joining the government’s social security scheme will be increased from 400 baht to 600 baht as a New Year gift for Thai people.

The office’s secretary general, Suradej Waleeitthikul, said the SSO’s advisory committee meeting on Sunday (November 12) approved an increase of the monthly allowance rate for each child not over six years of age. He said the committee had also directed the SSO to accelerate the amendment process in order that the new regulation can take effect from January 1, 2018.

Suradej said the increase in the child allowance is in line with the higher prices of infant food and products and will lead to the sustainable improvement of the quality of life of the people in the country as a whole.