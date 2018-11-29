Chikungunya virus, spread by mosquitoes, found in Yala

By
NNT
-
0
127

Yala – The Chikungunya virus has surfaced in Yala province, a virus spread by mosquitoes that causes non-fatal but debilitating aches and pains.

Dr Songkran Maichoom of the Yala Province Public Health Office says Chikungunya patients have been found in a few villages within the Yala Municipality, but confirmed that his office will be able to contain the outbreak.

Those infected by the Chikungunya virus suffer from a fever with severe but non-fatal joint pain and will need to stop work until they recover. The public is encouraged to eliminate mosquito breeding habitats and seek medical attention at the onset of symptoms.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR