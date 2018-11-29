Chikungunya virus, spread by mosquitoes, found in Yala

Yala – The Chikungunya virus has surfaced in Yala province, a virus spread by mosquitoes that causes non-fatal but debilitating aches and pains.

Dr Songkran Maichoom of the Yala Province Public Health Office says Chikungunya patients have been found in a few villages within the Yala Municipality, but confirmed that his office will be able to contain the outbreak.

Those infected by the Chikungunya virus suffer from a fever with severe but non-fatal joint pain and will need to stop work until they recover. The public is encouraged to eliminate mosquito breeding habitats and seek medical attention at the onset of symptoms.