Chief of Thai Defence Forces urges military to remain politically neutral

Bangkok – The Chief of Thailand’s Defence Forces has urged the military to remain politically neutral in its preparations for the 2019 election.

Gen Ponpipat Benyasri told his troops to adhere to their assigned duties and carry out the orders of the Ministry of Defence to support the national policies of the government and the National Council for Peace and Order. He urged the military to put the interests of the nation and its people ahead of its own and remain politically neutral, while facilitating the 2019 elections.

Gen Ponpipat also stressed the virtues of perseverance, sacrifice and national duty, so that the military can be a force that the public can rely on.