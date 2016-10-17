Chiang Rai steps up security during mourning period

CHIANG RAI – The local authorities in Chiang Rai province increase security at department stores and important tourist sites during a 30-day period of mourning for His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej

Commanding General of the 37th Military Circle Maj.Gen.Bancha Duriyaphan led officers from local army and police units to inspect CentralPlaza Chiang Rai. He told the department store to step up security measures and consider canceling or postponing entertainment activities during this period.

Maj.Gen.Bancha said Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha had instructed security units to inspect large department stores with a focus on security without affecting the people. Entertainment activities at department stores should not take place during this period, said the commanding general.

Maj.Gen.Bancha and the group of officers also inspected Macro and Big C department stores as well as important tourist sites in the province.