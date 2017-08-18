Chiang Rai raises flood alert, Maha Sarakham & Bueng Kan expedite aid measures

CHIANG RAI – A return of heavy rain has led to the inundation of some areas of Chiang Rai, prompting the northernmost province to raise a flood alert.

A downpour on Wednesday night caused the Sai River to overflow its banks, swamping nearby shops and houses and making the road under the Thailand-Myanmar border bridge impassable. Governor Narongsak Osotthanakon has asked the chiefs of Mae Sai district and Mae Sai Subdistrict Municipality to monitor the situation round the clock.

In the Northeast, Vice Governor of Maha Sarakham, Phusit Somchit has called a meeting to discuss aid measures for flood-disrupted residents. Local administrative organizations have been assigned to assess the damage to properties and agricultural areas in the districts of Kosum Phisai and Muaeng Maha Sarakham. The flooding reportedly damaged eight houses and more than 585,000 rai of farmland, killing four people.

In Bueng Kan, floodwaters continue to recede thanks to a pause in rainfall over the past couple of days, causing the water level of the Mekong River to drop to 8.80 meters. The situation is expected to return to normal in the next two weeks. Governor Pisut Bussayapanpong, meanwhile has traveled to inundated areas to hand relief items to villagers.