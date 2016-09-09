Chiang Rai police take in major haul in latest drug bust

Chiang Rai police have reported the apprehension of a drug trading ring with 500,000 pills of methamphetamine and 7 kilograms of heroin seized.

Mae Sai Police Commissioner Pol Lt Gen Songkris Ontrakrai led a joint police and military force to intercept drug smugglers found operating in Huay Krai sub-district.

Authorities seized a black Honda with Chiang Rai license plates carrying 5 large bags containing a range of narcotics. They were also able to arrest a man so far only named Arjoh likely of Myanmar citizenship, another man named Arsoh also from Myanmar and two possible ring leaders, one named Abdullah Buena from Narathiwat province and an unnamed woman from Chiang Rai province.

The seizure uncovered 500,000 pills of methamphetamine, 60 kilograms of amphetamine and 7 kilograms of heroin.

Initial questioning has revealed the group picked up the haul from the Thai-Myanmar border in an area populated by the Lahu people. The group is being further interrogated for leads to other members of their ring.