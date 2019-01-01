Chiang Rai hosts 15th annual flower festival

Chiang Rai – The northern province of Chiang Rai is presenting the 15th Chiang Rai Flower Festival, welcoming visitors during the New Year holiday with its beautiful flora and fauna, unique culture and traditions.

The opening ceremony of the fair, which is being held at Suan Tung lae Khom Park in the capital district of the province, was presided over by the Anti-Money Laundering Office Chairperson Pol. Gen. Chaiya Siri-amphankul.

The event’s objectives include promoting tourism and the image of the northern province, preserving the local culture, and stimulating the local economy.

The 10-rai venue of the flower festival is decorated with winter flowers, and colorful lanterns. The organizers have installed Buddhist images from nine districts of the province for visitors to pay their respects.

Aside from the marvelous sight of rare flowers, visitors can also attend an alms-giving ceremony and exhibition on the flowers of Chiang Rai Province.

The event, which is being held on the theme of love overpowering time, will conclude on January 28. The fair has been arranged to coincide with the Music in the Park event. The latter is being held every Saturday from now until February 16.