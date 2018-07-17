Chiang Rai artists create Tham Luang rescue mission artwork

Chiang Rai – Some 200 local artists are working to complete a painting telling the story of the operation to rescue 12 boys and their football coach trapped in Tham Luang cave in Mae Sai district, Chiang Rai province. The painting will be exhibited at Tham Luang Cave Museum.

The painting, which is now 90 percent complete, will show all people involved in the operation, from key officials to volunteers who helped with transportation and cleaning. The artwork will first be displayed at Art Bridge Chiang Rai, and will later be showcased at Tham Luang Cave.

The President of Art Bridge Chiang Rai, Suwit Jaipom, said the artists will also be building a monument for lieutenant commander Saman Gunan, the former Navy Seal officer who died during the rescue operation. The three-meter heigh monument, made with brass by a fine arts company in Ayutthaya province, will also be placed in front of the museum building, which will be constructed using timber designed by local artist Somluck Pantiboon.

The construction of the museum building is expected to take about four months. The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation has already given its approval for the construction plan.