Chiang Mai park to be proposed for world heritage status

Bangkok, 14th September 2018 – The World Heritage Committee has given its approval to proposals to acknowledge cultural heritage sites throughout Chiang Mai, which is to submit a request for UNESCO World Heritage status this September 30.

Khun Sirikitiya Jensen led the drafting of an action plan for the development and preservation of historic and cultural sites in Chiang Mai, once the capital of the Lanna Kingdom. Feedback on the plan is being collected so that Si Thep Historical Park can be proposed for World Heritage status.

Opinions on the plan are being collected from across the globe to ensure it meets UNESCO’s requirements.

The park was placed on a tentative list of world heritage sites in 2015 but will be inspected once again before it is the subject of further consideration. Documentation for the proposal is to be submitted to the UNESCO World Heritage body on September 30.