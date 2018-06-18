Chiang Mai Night Safari celebrates golden tiger’s birthday

Chiang Mai – Chiang Mai Night Safari held a birthday celebration Saturday for Goldie the golden tiger, along with other enrichment programs for zoo animals.

Safari staff gave a cake made with meat and leaves and sang happy birthday to the five-year-old female golden tabby tiger who was born on 16 June.

The golden tabby tiger, also known as strawberry tiger, is a rare breed of animal, with only 50 of them known to be living in this world, all in zoos or special breeding centers. The fur of this tiger is gold in color caused by a recessive gene.

The zoo is also holding enrichment activities for other animals to restore their natural instincts.