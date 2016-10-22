Chiang Mai Muslims mourn His Majesty the King

CHIANG MAI – Thai Muslims in the northern province of Chiang Mai are attending the mourning ceremony for His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej at Jitpakdee school after the Friday praying.

The Islamic mourning of the late monarch was led by the Office of Provincial Islamic Council in Chiang Mai in the presence of over 100 attendees. It started by reciting Quran surah Al-rahman to deliver great wishes for the late King.

Chiang Mai provincial governor Pawin Chamniprasart presided over the mourning and commemorative ceremony for the late His Majesty the King whose legacy and teachings will endure alongside the people’s love for the late monarch.

President of the Office of Provincial Islamic Council in Chiang Mai Kawinthorn Wongluekiat delivered messages of condolences to reflect the deepest gratitudes and respect to the late His Majesty the King. People and government personnel were standing in sadness over the Royal Anthem.

The mourning ceremony was ended by Islamic supplication or Du-a for the late King.