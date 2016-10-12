Chiang Mai governor insists officials did not discriminate against Mr Tan’s hotel

Chiang Mai Governor Pawin Chamniprasart assured on Tuesday that authorities did not discriminate against green tea tycoon Tan Passakornnatee’s Eastin Tan Hotel in Chiang Mai when they raided the hotel to check its operating licence for the second time today.

He pointed out that the hotel does not have a license and, therefore, it cannot open for business.

However, the hotel is still carrying on in defiance of the order to suspend operations until a license is secured, said the governor, adding that authorities may slap more charges against the hotel and its manager.

Mr Pawin disclosed that officials concerned had earlier taken legal actions against nine hotels for operating without a license.

The governor, in his capacity as chairman of the hotel registration committee, will lead some officials to report to the Local Administration Department in Bangkok on November 4 about the Eastin Tan hotel’s case after Mr Tan filed a complaint with the department head.