Chiang Mai Design Week 2016 kicks off

BANGKOK – The Thailand Creative and Design Center (TCDC) in Chiang Mai organizes the Chiang Mai Design Week 2016 to transform the province into a creative city.

Deputy Prime Minister ACM Prajin Juntong on Sunday presided over the Chiang Mai Design Week 2016 event at the TCDC in Chiang Mai. Scheduled for 3-11 December 2016, the event is aimed at stimulating the economy by using the tourism high season and developing the province as a design destination.

This year’s event focuses on the participation of designers, creative professionals, artisans, entrepreneurs and the local people for the development of products and services.

The deputy PM said products with a touch of Thai identity could be made popular in the global market.

TCDC Director Apisit Laisatruklai said one of the important venues of this grand event was at the Monument of the Three Kings. He expected that more than 100,000 people would participate in the Chiang Mai Design Week 2016, generating over 180 million baht.