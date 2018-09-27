Chevron and PTTEP enter bidding for Erawan and Bongkot gas blocks

Bangkok – Chevron and PTT Exploration and Production (PTTEP) have filed applications to take part in an auction commissioned by the Ministry of Energy for the Erawan and Bongkot natural gas fields, which are to see their concessions end in 2022.

The G1/61 or Erawan field is to be bidded for by PTTEP in a 60/40 partnership with Mubadala Petroleum of the United Arab Emirates and by Chevron Thailand Holdings in a 74/26 partnership with Mitsu Oil Exploration Co Ltd.

The G2/61 or Bongkot block is to be bidded for by PTTEP and Chevron Thailand Holdings in a 74/26 partnership with Mitsu Oil Exploration Co Ltd.

Successful bids are expected to be submitted for Cabinet approval by December this year.

Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-ocha assured the parties involved that the auction will be conducted based on the best interests of the nation and the ultimate impact on fuel prices, noting that any delay would affect energy availability in the country.