Chanthaburi police giving out helmets to bikers

Chanthaburi – Instead of a ticket, traffic police in Chanthaburi province are giving out helmets to helmetless bikers in the hope of reducing traffic accident deaths.

On Saturday, Chanthaburi Highway police launched a road safety campaign in the capital district, handing out safety helmets to bikers who were flagged down for not wearing one. The police also gave them a warning and asked them to wear a helmet every time they’re out on the road.

The campaign seeks to lower the number of road fatalities and encourages drivers to strictly follow traffic laws, in addition to building a positive image of the police.

The campaign received a lot of praise from city residents and the bike riders themselves.