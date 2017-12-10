Chanthaburi holds 14th World Gem Show

Chanthaburi – The 14th Chanthaburi World Gem Show, has been launched in the Eastern seaboard province, and is set to continue until December 17.

On Friday, Withurat Seenam, Governor of Chanthaburi province, presided over the opening ceremony of the gem show, which is being staged with the cooperation of the Chanthaburi Gem and Jewelry Traders Association and TAT.

The event is held annually in order to promote the gem and jewelry industrial sector of Chanthaburi and make it more widely known in Thailand and foreign countries, while attracting Thai and foreign tourists to visit the gem trade region and connect with the community’s tourism locations that still preserve their traditions of gem-related vocations. The show also helps stimulate the economy of Chanthaburi.

The attractions this year include a display of gem and jewelry designs by Taweeporn Pringchamras, booths selling quality gems and jewelry and a demonstration of the steps involved in gem processing as perfected by the Chanthaburi Technical College. The introduction of Miss Grand Chantaburi will be another highlight of the gem show this year. A market offering tasty dishes from the restaurants of the Bang Kaja community will be of special interest to many show-goers, while a free exhibition and seminar is being presented by the gem analysis center of Burapha University.