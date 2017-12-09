Chachoengsao mobilizing EEC development project

Chachoengsao – A joint public-private committee in Chachoengsao held a meeting this week to mobilize the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) development project in the province.

Chachoengsao Governor Suwit Khamdee said the meeting followed up on the construction of a water retention area and undertakings related to the EEC development project.

Those attending the joint meeting included local government officials and members of the Tourism Council of Thailand, the National Farmers Council and the Thai Chamber of Commerce.

Suwit cited the need to raise awareness about the EEC development project among local residents and gain their support.

Chachoengsao is known as a destination for industrial, organic farming and eco-tourism activities, he said, noting that workers needed to improve their skills for future growth.

Lastly, he stressed that all activities will be carried out based on His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej’s sustainability concept.