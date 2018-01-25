Chachoengsao farming community to become new tourism site

Chachoengsao – The Department of Internal Trade (DIT) has launched an organic farming village project in Chachoengsao province to promote local tourism and a healthy lifestyle among local residents.

The community, located in Sanam Chai Khet district, is among several projects where support from the Ministry of Commerce will be given to help local residents grow vegetables organically and establish their community as a farming tourism site.

The organic farming project is being implemented in conjunction with a cycling campaign called ‘Ride to Success’ which was also introduced in Chachoengsao. Both events were created to take advantage of the growing cycling community in Thailand and promote a healthy lifestyle for citizens.

Cyclists and those interested in organic farming will be able to stop by Ban Yang Daeng Community, which is located along the cycling path, to learn about organic farming and buy pesticide free-vegetables.

The government’s organic farming village strategic development plan aims to increase organic farming areas to 600,000 rai over the next 3 years. Under the plan, 15 organic farm outlets have already been set up in Petchabun, Nakhon Phathom, Nakhon Phanom, Lopburi and Chachoengsao provinces to offer the general public greater access to organic food. Four more outlets will be added this year.